Romeo Langford is among 66 players that have been invited to the 2019 NBA Draft Combine. The combine, which runs May 16-17, will take place at Quest Multisport in Chicago.

Langford was the only Hoosier who declared for the draft to receive an invitation. Senior Juwan Morgan, sophomore Al Durham, junior Devonte Green, and sophomore Justin Smith are the other Hoosiers who were eligible.

Only five seniors were invited to the combine: North Carolina's Cam Johnson, Villanova's Eric Paschall, Tennessee's Admiral Schofield, Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon, and Belmont's Dylan Windler.

Morgan also didn't receive an invitation to the 2019 NBA G League Elite Camp, which will feature 40 draft-eligible players from the college ranks and runs from May 12-14.

The NBA Draft Combine consists of various drills and tests on the court to help determine a player's athleticism and skill level. The drills include a standing vertical jump, maximum vertical jump, bench press, three-quarter-court sprint time, lane agility time, various shooting drills and 5-on-5 games.

The prospects will also have their measurements taken, including their height with and without shoes, weight, wingspan, body fat percentage, and hand size.

Prospects can also be interviewed by prospective teams at the event. Each NBA team can interview up 18 players.

Even if a player attends the combine, there is no guarantee they will participate in all aspects of the event. Players have the option to take part in the drills, measurements, and interviews they choose.

Coverage of the combine will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 3 p.m. on both days of the event.