Rodger Saffold's consistent grind earns him first Pro Bowl selection

Throughout his childhood, his dad insisted that hard work beats talent. With that in mind, Saffold said that he fell in love with the grind. At the age of nine, he would do push-ups, sit-ups, and run around his neighborhood as his training – and it stuck. Saffold has stayed consistent with that throughout his career.

Rodger Saffold had a trying 2021 season. He fought through injury, personnel changes in the offensive line, and life challenges that occur as part of the shared human experience. He said it was a mental strain, inside and outside of the game, but he stayed consistent in his approach, nonetheless. He said the “grind” was instilled in him at a young age by his father.

The grind paid off as Saffold committed to Indiana University to play football in 2006. Midway through his freshman year, he entered the lineup as left tackle. After doing so, he started every single game for the Hoosiers the rest of the way. In 2009 he was selected second team All-Big 10 by the conference coaches before being drafted 33rd in the second round of the NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He went on to play with them until 2018. Since then, he’s been a Tennessee Titan.

The Titans went 12-4 even though they lost Derrick Henry to injury against the Colts on October 31, 2021. Henry didn’t return until the Titans playoff matchup against the Bengals on January 22, 2022. Regardless of his return, the Titans suffered a loss to the Bengals, ending their championship hopes for the season.

Despite the challenges of the 2021 season, Saffold will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance. At 33, he struggled with a persistent nerve issue in his shoulder throughout this season. He was unable to finish several games in the season, and for the first time with the Titans, he was unable to start a game.

Even so, he stayed true to his grind, battled back, and will be playing in the Pro Bowl.