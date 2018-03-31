Johnson - who started 118 games at IU over four seasons, and finished 21st in IU's career scoring books (1,413 points) - is teaming up with Jae'Sean Tate (Ohio State), Nate Mason (Minnesota) and Vincent Edwards (Purdue) to represent the Big Ten in the Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship this weekend.

Former IU standout Robert Johnson is enjoying himself following the conclusion of his Hoosier career.

The rules for the event are a bit different than your traditional basketball setup, given two less players on the floor.

The traditional NCAA three-point line is used instead as a two-point line. Any shot made from behind the line counts for two points, while shots inside the line count for one point. Free throws also earn one point.

There are no halves or quarters - the game is only one 10-minute period. The team with the most points at the end of the ten minutes wins, unless a team gets to 21 points before the ten minutes are up, and then that team who reached 21 first is ruled the winner.

Players cannot foul out, however, a team enters a penalty situation after reaching six fouls. Up to six, a foul during the act of shooting inside the two-point line earns one free throw, and similarly earns two free throws outside the line.

Fouls seven, eight and nine awards two free throws if those fouls occur on defense. 10+ fouls earns two free throws plus possession of the ball if committed on defense.

Following each successful field goal, a player from the team who didn't score resumes play by dribbling or passing the ball to a player on his squad outside the two-point line. This same rule applies for a defensive rebound, a steal or block - the team grabbing the rebound must get the ball behind the two-point line before being allowed to score.

Additionally, the shot clock is set at only 12 seconds.

Friday and Saturday consisted of pool play. There were eight pools with four teams each representing different Division 1 conferences.

Each team that wins a pool play game receives $1000, which is divided up equally between the four players. Each additional game won beyond pool play also nets $1000, except for the bracket champion, which receives $50000.

Johnson's Big Ten squad won their first game 21-16 over the Southland Conference, and then their second contest 21-18 over Conference USA , which included a game-winning three from Johnson.