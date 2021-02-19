Rob Phinisee plays a tough role for this Indiana team. Many players desire to have the role of the lead scorer or lead playmaker. Those are the “fun” jobs on a team, but the junior point guard didn’t wind up with either of those responsibilities.

Fans have expected more out of Phinisee given how polished he was as a freshman. His numbers have not drastically increased from his freshman season, but scoring isn’t what his coach primarily asks him to do.

“The production starts with Rob with his role and what I’m asking him to do,” IU head coach Archie Miller said after Indiana's win over Minnesota on Wednesday. “That’s to defend like crazy and that is, to be honest with you, take care of the basketball, make guys better, if you are open shoot it and get back and get ready to go. He is going to guard guys like Marcus Carr tonight and he has to hold his own and he can do it.”