Rob Phinisee’s solid play, growing confidence helps lift IU to another win

Rob Phinisee's double-digit scoring effort in Indiana's win over Northern Kentucky continued the senior's stretch of positive contribution in two consecutive wins for the Hoosiers.

Phinisee has seen the court less than starting point guard Xavier Johnson this season. Still, he knows he has a prominent role on the team.

"Sometimes, I may play 30 minutes a game. Sometimes I might play 15 minutes a game," Phinisee said in a press conference before facing Northern Kentucky. "My role is to come in and affect the game on the defensive end and then get guys in the right positions and score the ball on offense."

Despite being viewed as a better defensive player this season, Phinisee has started to find the basket more, especially from behind the arc. After starting the season 3-of-17 from 3-point, he's knocked down two threes in each of his last two games.

The point guard also showcased his ability to be a threat in the paint, driving to the basket and weaving in between two defenders for a tricky basket. He had the opportunity to shoot the 3-ball, but he challenged himself to get inside.

Phinisee talked about how he wants to reach the paint more frequently.

"I feel like I slowly progressed the last two or three games being aggressive," Phinisee said before the Northern Kentucky game. "Whether it's getting in the paint or getting more assists."