Rob Phinisee’s solid play, growing confidence helps lift IU to another win
Rob Phinisee's double-digit scoring effort in Indiana's win over Northern Kentucky continued the senior's stretch of positive contribution in two consecutive wins for the Hoosiers.
Phinisee has seen the court less than starting point guard Xavier Johnson this season. Still, he knows he has a prominent role on the team.
"Sometimes, I may play 30 minutes a game. Sometimes I might play 15 minutes a game," Phinisee said in a press conference before facing Northern Kentucky. "My role is to come in and affect the game on the defensive end and then get guys in the right positions and score the ball on offense."
Despite being viewed as a better defensive player this season, Phinisee has started to find the basket more, especially from behind the arc. After starting the season 3-of-17 from 3-point, he's knocked down two threes in each of his last two games.
The point guard also showcased his ability to be a threat in the paint, driving to the basket and weaving in between two defenders for a tricky basket. He had the opportunity to shoot the 3-ball, but he challenged himself to get inside.
Phinisee talked about how he wants to reach the paint more frequently.
"I feel like I slowly progressed the last two or three games being aggressive," Phinisee said before the Northern Kentucky game. "Whether it's getting in the paint or getting more assists."
That kind of confidence is starting to build on Phinisee at this point in the season. An aura has surrounded him in the last two games on the court. Sometimes it doesn't show up in the statline either. In the previous contest against Notre Dame, Phinisee was great defensively. Tonight, his offensive success came through and it showed in his stats.
Phinisee shot 4-8 (50%) from the field and scored 10 points, his first double-digit performance this season. His last double-digit performance came on March 6th, 2021, against Purdue, where he also scored 10 points.
He didn't lead the team in points on Wednesday night, as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson scored 21 and 14, respectively. However, basketball is a team game, and Phinisee is an integral link to the team's success, head coach Mike Woodson explained.
"He was solid,” Woodson said after the game. “Rob is a big piece to this puzzle, and I expect that from him because he's a senior."
Woodson wants Phinisee to bring energy and confidence to the court for each game, and Phinisee is responding.
“The energy that's demanded on and off the court is a lot different," Phinisee said before the Northern Kentucky matchup. "We really know what we have to do to win and the coaches are demanding that out of us.”
Phinisee is displaying confidence at the perfect time as conference play is right around the corner. IU’s bench has depth, but the team's point guard position is the most unstable.
Sometimes Johnson struggles with turnovers, and sophomore Khristian Lander is inexperienced. When Phinisee is confident, Woodson has two point guards to put into the game. These past two games, Phinisee has shown that he's ready to positively impact the team whether Johnson is struggling or not.
Woodson's strategy for all three point guards when conference play starts is unknown. Until then, IU's last game before conference play is on Wednesday, December 29th at 7 p.m. at home in Assembly Hall and will be available to watch on BTN.
