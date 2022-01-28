Rob Phinisee out vs Maryland, 'day-to-day' with plantar fasciitis
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson provided an update on backup point guard Rob Phinisee on Friday.
Woodson said the fourth-year point guard will not play against Maryland but is more 'day-to-day' with plantar fasciitis.
"Well, he's not going to play tomorrow, and it could possibly be day-to-day," Woodson said. "But we don't really know -- I mean, we know the extent of it. He had plantar fasciitis, and he's not playing tomorrow. I wish I had him, but it's next man up."
Phinisee was injured in the first half against Penn State on Wednesday when he suffered a non-contact injury to his foot. He was helped off of the court and did not return to the bench.
Phinisee was just two games removed from his 20-point, career-high performance against No. 4 Purdue where he hit the game-winner. On the season, he is averaging 5.1 points and 2.0 assists in 19.5 minutes per game off of the bench.
Woodson also said that second-year reserve guard Khristian Lander could have a chance to play on Saturday in 'limited minutes'. Lander has not played since Indiana's win over Northern Kentucky on Dec. 12 where he saw four minutes of action. He has not played in a Big Ten game this season.
“Khristian might be available some tomorrow in limited minutes," Woodson said. "We’ll know more tomorrow when we get up in the morning."
The 6-foot-1 point guard has been dealing with what was deemed as a 'sore leg' for much of the last few weeks. After IU's win over Penn State, Woodson said that Lander was not available despite being dressed. He is averaging 3.4 points in 10.6 minutes per game over eight games this year.
Xavier Johnson remains the lone healthy point guard on the Indiana roster. He is averaging 17 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and just 1.7 turnover per game over his last thee games. He is is averaging 33 minutes per game over that span too.
Second-year guard Trey Galloway and freshman guard Tamar Bates were mentioned by Woodson as options to play spot minutes at the point guard position.
"When you are shorthanded, guys who haven't had a lot of minutes, you have to start thinking about minutes for those guys," Woodson said. "Scoop, Gallo and even Anthony may even be thrown in there."
