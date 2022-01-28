Rob Phinisee out vs Maryland, 'day-to-day' with plantar fasciitis

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson provided an update on backup point guard Rob Phinisee on Friday.

Woodson said the fourth-year point guard will not play against Maryland but is more 'day-to-day' with plantar fasciitis.

"Well, he's not going to play tomorrow, and it could possibly be day-to-day," Woodson said. "But we don't really know -- I mean, we know the extent of it. He had plantar fasciitis, and he's not playing tomorrow. I wish I had him, but it's next man up."

Phinisee was injured in the first half against Penn State on Wednesday when he suffered a non-contact injury to his foot. He was helped off of the court and did not return to the bench.

Phinisee was just two games removed from his 20-point, career-high performance against No. 4 Purdue where he hit the game-winner. On the season, he is averaging 5.1 points and 2.0 assists in 19.5 minutes per game off of the bench.