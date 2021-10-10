Rob Phinisee has changed mindset, increased confidence heading into year 4

Rob Phinisee enters the 2021-22 season as the final member of the last top-10 recruiting class Indiana had -- back in 2018.

The in-state point guard had big moments early in his career and even throughout his current Indiana tenure. But, the inconsistent play from game-to-game has been the biggest part of his on the court play that has held him back.

Phinisee -- now in his fourth year -- has a new coach, new role and a newfound confidence that is looking to help Indiana head back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

And if that happens, Phinisee will have a significant role in doing so.

"I try to evaluate players based on them dealing with me now," IU head coach Mike Woodsons said at Media Days. "I can't look back in the past and look at the things Rob has done and hasn't done."