 TheHoosier - Rob Phinisee bringing 'changed' game to Hoosiers in year four
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-09 09:57:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rob Phinisee bringing 'changed' game to Hoosiers in year four

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

After the coaching change for Indiana this spring, several players either left or entered the transfer portal to evaluate their options.

One player who didn't do that was Rob Phinisee.

The three-year starting point guard has been a staple in the IU backcourt over his time in Bloomington. While his play has been inconsistent, his effort is always there and his loyalty to the Indiana program has never wavered.

And now with Mike Woodson leading the charge, Rob Phinisee was one of the first 'projects' he took on.

"I think Rob Phinisee has changed his game a little bit," Woodson said. "I like what he's done from the time we started to where he is today."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}