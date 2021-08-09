Rob Phinisee bringing 'changed' game to Hoosiers in year four

After the coaching change for Indiana this spring, several players either left or entered the transfer portal to evaluate their options.

One player who didn't do that was Rob Phinisee.

The three-year starting point guard has been a staple in the IU backcourt over his time in Bloomington. While his play has been inconsistent, his effort is always there and his loyalty to the Indiana program has never wavered.

And now with Mike Woodson leading the charge, Rob Phinisee was one of the first 'projects' he took on.

"I think Rob Phinisee has changed his game a little bit," Woodson said. "I like what he's done from the time we started to where he is today."