Rob Cassidy breaks down IU recruiting, expectations for this year

"I think the second weekend is the expectation," Cassidy said. "But looking at Big Ten play, being in that top three and be in the hunt to win the regular season title... It's so hard to hold schools and set expectations to tournament success because it's so much to luck of the draw."

Rivals National Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy joined Indiana Sports Beat, powered by Rivals, to discuss Indiana's expectations this season, success on the recruiting trail and much more around the IU program and Mike Woodson.

The Hoosiers now look to return to March Madness and with its roster, compete to be a second weekend team.

Indiana went 21-14 a season ago and that included a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament following a win over Wyoming in the First Four.

The Indiana basketball program enters the 2022 season with the expectations and buzz it hasn't had in numerous years. It's Mike Woodson's second year on the bench and it's expected to be one that has Indiana competing near or at the top of the Big Ten.

In just two short years, Indiana has gone from a losing record to a team that is now the favorite to win the Big Ten regular season. While there is a lot of time to go before someone is crowned a champion in the conference, it's a testament to what Mike Woodson has been able to do in such a short period of time.

A lot of that has to do on the recruiting trail and being able to connect with top talent around the country, but also developing the players once they are on campus.

Looking at this roster, headlined by Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana also brings in a top-15 recruiting class and one that is headlined by two five-star prospects. Both players, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau, are expected to play significant roles for Indiana this season.

"It's a testimamnt to Mike Woodson and just how well he did at recruiting his own roster... I am really -- everyone is high on and I think he's going to be a really good player in Schifino - but I think the gem of this class is going to be Malik Reneau," Cassidy said. "I am high, high, high on that kid and one of the smartest kids from a basketball IQ that I have seen. Never makes bad decisions with the ball and by the end of his high school career was starting to become a threat shooting the ball from mid-range and deep.. I think he's someone who can have a big impact on this team as a freshman."

If Indiana is going to take the step everyone expects from them this season, a jump in production will come from sophomore guard Tamar Bates.

"(Tamar) Bates was a guy who I loved and everyone was high on coming out of high school. He didn't really meet the expectations I had for him last year but there are going to be growing pains," Cassidy said. "The kid still has the length, the athleticism, attacks the rim. He's a kid that will show growth and is a coachable kid, I think that's maybe the most important thing."

The success Indiana has had on the recruiting trail has obviously contributed to the uptick in expectations and production in the 30 months that Mike Woodson has had the job. But, Woodson has gone out of the state for all but one of the commits he has received or players he has signed. That may be because the 2022 and 2023 classes have been a bit down by Indiana's in-state standards go.

But now, looking ahead to 2024 and 2025, Indiana is attacking the top players in the state heavily and it happens to be some of the top talent around the country as well.

"It's coming at such a good time for Indiana. This current class and this most recent class, they've shown some progress now. And that's what you need to do. Get a good coach in and show some upward trajectory and that's what they did last year and then you start to get kids to listen," Cassidy said. "Then you start to get your foot in the door with some of these (elite) 2025s that are good in the state and around the midwest and take a step forward on the floor again this year, which I think everyone expects them to with their roster.

"You know it could be a situation where they start getting whatever they want again in the region. You know how it is in modern recruiting, show me stability and show me some success and they've started to do it under their new staff."

Indiana currently has two commits in the 2023 class with four-star guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps. After a flurry of visits to end July, Indiana's last option at the moment for a fall commitment is top-45 forward Arrinten Page.