One of the top players in Indiana is set to make his college decision as 2022 Lawrence North wing CJ Gunn will make his announcement on Feb. 7. Gunn doesn't have an official list but the main programs that he has been hearing from consistently are Indiana, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Xavier and Missouri. The 6-foot-5 wing has been a top Indiana target in the 2022 class for quite some time.

Christopher Gunn, CJ's dad, previously told TheHoosier what the IU offer meant. "CJ talks with them very often, every few days. Coach Archie and Coach O (Ostrom) are great," Gunn said. "That offer hit home because it's the hometown state. That means something." After playing a reserve role as a sophomore, Gunn has taken on much larger responsibility as a junior this season. His improvement over the last year is notable and he has turned into one of the more versatile players in the state. Gunn has the ability to play multiple perimeter positions and his athleticism paired with a very much improved jump shot and the skills to be a lock makes him a very well-rounded and sought-after player. Indiana currently has zero commitments in the class of 2022.