For a three week stretch in the middle of March, Indiana basketball's 2024 recruiting class sat empty.

Following top-20 recruit Liam McNeeley's early March decommitment, Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers were left with a 2024 high school class void of any players.

A few weeks after McNeeley's decommitment, Woodson landed the pledge of a five-star forward in the form of Bryson Tucker, giving the Hoosiers something from the 2024 class

While Tucker is the lone member of Indiana's 2024 high school recruiting class, Woodson and his staff managed to bring in one of the top incoming transfer classes in the country this offseason to retool the Hoosiers ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Nonetheless, Woodson's lack of success recruiting within the 2024 high school class has many IU fans concerned about Woodson's ability to recruit high school guys.

Are Woodson's shortcomings during this last recruiting cycle a sign of things to come for Indiana, or will the Hoosiers' head coach redeem himself with a strong 2025 high school class.

As part of a mailbag, Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy answers the question: "Can Indiana redeem it’s 2024 recruiting class efforts with a nice 2025 class or will (Mike Woodson) embarrass himself again and whiff on all of his priority targets?"