It is rankings week for the Rivals150 class of 2021 and Indiana's two signees Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb. Both are four-star recruits and saw their rankings rise once again with the newest ranking refresh. Bates moved up 27 spots to No. 30 in the class of 2021, while Duncomb moved up four spots to No. 68 in the class. Indiana's two-man class now holds the No. 29 overall ranking in the 2021 class. IU has also added transfers Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart, who will all see their first action in an Indiana uniform in 2021-22. Transfers do not weigh into the class rankings, however. Here is a breakdown of both IU signees and thoughts from some of the Rivals analysts on what they will bring to Indiana.

A breakdown of Indiana's class of 2021 with the final Rivals150 rankings refreshed. (Rivals.com)

Tamar Bates was a late signee for Indiana in the class of 2021 after de-committing from Texas. The Kansas native transferred from Piper (KS) High School to national-power IMG Academy (FL) ahead of his senior year. As a junior, Bates averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. This year, he helped lead IMG to GIECO Nationals. Here is a breakdown of his game.

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Bates:

"Tamar is efficient. He creates off the dribble and gets to the rim pretty easily and uses his size when he does so. He has some ok range when he is going but needs to get more consistent shooting from the outside. Has a great motor. Plays hard. High-level defender because of both effort and positional versatility... Bates possesses an incredible basketball IQ. So while he can score in bunches, he doesn’t always need to."

Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw on Bates:

"Bates is a shot maker, the most essential tool in today’s game and Bates has it in spades. He played a vital role on this season’s IMG team as the best perimeter shooter, but also their best perimeter defender. It may be easy to pigeonhole Bates into the 3 & D moniker, and that is not a bad thing, but he has a little more shake to his game than that. Bates is good in transition and can knock down a 1-2 dribble pull up, but make no mistakes his offensive game is predicated on his deep range."

Rivals national analyst Dan McDonald on Bates:

"I've always been a big fan of Bates. He's such a natural scorer at all three levels with good size and athleticism for a SG. He's the perfect guy for Mike Woodson to build around as long as he has him. He's a competitive kid and will buy into Woodsons defensive demands. This is a huge addition for the Hoosiers."

Logan Duncomb committed to Indiana back in April of 2020 and has been a big riser ever since. He averaged 13.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season for Archbishop Moeller (OH). He also shot 60.2 percent from the field. Here is a breakdown of his game.

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Duncomb:

"The kid gets out and runs. He shows it on the floor. He also seems to be plenty physical. He can be a factor on the glass at both ends. One of the nicest things about him is the added upside that comes with him being so young for his class, as he won’t turn 19 until after his freshman season. He’s become a more consistent scorer both inside and on the perimeter over the last year and he’ll continue that trajectory."

Former Rivals national analyst Corey Evans on Duncomb when he committed: