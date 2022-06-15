Rivals Rankings Week: Xavier Booker becomes 5-star, moves to No. 2 overall

Booker rose 35 spots since the last rankings refresh. A year ago at this time, Booker was an unranked prospect in the class.

Booker has now ascended into a five-star recruit and is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

The updated Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2023 was unveiled on Wednesday and Cathedral (Ind.) forward Xavier Booker made a drastic rise in the rankings once again.

Las week, Booker was named MVP of the Pangos All-American Camp, a highly regarded camp that hosts the top players in the country regardless of class every summer.

Booker has taken an official visit to Indiana already, last fall. He also visited unofficially earlier this year as well. He is expected on campus at Indiana on Wednesday, June 15 as well.

"It's really good, Booker said recently of his relationship with Indiana. “I have a great relationship all of the coaches. Coach (Kenya) Hunter and coach (Mike) Woodson came to my game last Sunday. Coach Woodson, we know him well and he keeps it real and always tells me what I need to work on."

Booker stands at 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds and is extremely versatile on the floor. He showcases a good ability to knock down 3s and pairs that with tremendous athleticism, ability to run the floor and tremendous ability to finish above the rim. Defensively, he is starting to become more of a rim protector as his discipline gets better with every outing.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy broke down Booker's rise to the No. 2 spot.

"The hottest prospect in the country, Xavier Booker, jumped up to the two spot from No. 37 on the back of a spring that saw him become a more fluid and aggressive offensive weapon," Cassidy said. "The 6-foot-11 forward recently captured MVP honors at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp and had pro scouts at the event buzzing about his lottery pick potential. His game fits the modern NBA well, and his production is starting to match his massive upside."