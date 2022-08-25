The initial Rivals class of 2025 rankings were released on Thursday morning and included numerous Indiana basketball targets. The first installment of the rankings included 40 players, with 15 five-star prospects. Below is where the key Indiana targets landed, all with offers.

Jalen Haralson is one of the top prospects in the country in the 2025 class.

Rivals National Analyst Travis Graf Scouting Notes:

Darryn Peterson is in the top tier of prospects in the 2025 class. He’s an advanced shot creator and maker and can get scorching hot at the drop of a hat. He plays at a nice pace and has a terrific feel for the game on the offensive end. The five-star guard’s craftiness and pace are that of an upperclassman.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes:

Tiller is a phenomenal athlete on the wing who has great size and length. He has a very good ability to get to his spots on the floor and finish, whether it's at the rim, mid-range or from three. He is a very good shooter who can create off of the dribble or knock down shots off of the catch. His handle can continue to improve but he is best on the ball and create for himself. His length lets him be a lockdown defender when he wants to and create many opportunities in transition.

Rivals National Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy Scouting Notes:

Brown could stand to grow a few inches, sure, but he also has the frame to add significant size in the year ahead and is only starting to scratch the surface of the do-it-all floor general he could become. Brown boasts incredibly tight handles and a creative mind when it comes to threading passes that sometimes look impossible. Add on the fact that his jumper looks smooth and consistent, and you have a player that would find himself in conversation for the class’ top spot if he possessed better length.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes:

Haralson is a legit 6-foot-6 point guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He is terrific with the ball in his hands and using pick and rolls to get in the lane. His ability to finish at the rim is tremendous. He also has a very quick first step and if he gets the defender on his hip, he can dissect the defense at ease. He has a great combination of strength, quickness and athleticism that makes him difficult to defend. Defensively, Haralson is just as good and is such a willing defender. Very high effort player on both ends of the floor.



TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes:

He is very impressive with his physicality and ability to finish in the paint. He has such good size and build for a rising sophomore that he uses his body whenever he can. He has a good shot, but can be streaky at time and sometimes tries to rely on that too much. He is good in one-on-one settings and a load to handle in transition. Not overly quick but if he gets his defender on his hip, it usually results in a made bucket at the rim or free throws. On the defensive end. It's easy for someone with the talent he has at a young age to not want to get down and dirty, but he shows a willingness to be a very good on-ball defender.

