Rivals Rankings Week: Biggest risers at each position

CENTER: DERECK LIVELY

Dereck Lively (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Movement: Up from No. 14 to No. 3 overall The lowdown: Lively helped lead his Team Final squad to a Peach Jam title this summer and showcased a diverse offensive game in the process. He’s long been a force on the inside and a prolific shot blocker. This summer he showcased an ability to knock down open 3-pointers and a knack for converting from the mid-range, adding a new dimension to a game that already screamed matchup problem. Lively has an NBA ceiling. And while he hasn’t come near reaching it just yet, he certainly earned his jump into the top five of the Rivals150. Where he might land: There are some heavy hitters involved with Lively, but Kentucky likes its chances as things stand. The five-star center has also taken an official to Duke, while schools such as North Carolina and Michigan remain in the mix to lesser extents. It’s also impossible to totally rule out a pro contract, as the G League is a player.

*****

POWER FORWARD: Malik Reneau

Movement: Up from No. 52 to No. 24 overall The lowdown: Reneau set himself apart in the EYBL circuit, but also impressed at the NBAPA Top-100 camp in Orlando. The versatile lefty rarely makes a bad decision with the ball and is an underrated passer in addition to a gifted scorer and rebounder. His skill, length and basketball IQ allow him to get away with being a little less athletic than some others at the position. He’s become a much better shooter over the last year. Where he might land: Reneau’s recruitment is a Sunshine State affair. There are other schools involved, sure, but at this point he seems unlikely to leave the state. Florida, Florida State and Miami are all heavily in the mix. Memphis is alive as a dark horse option as well.

*****

SMALL FORWARD: Cam Whitmore

Movement: Up from No. 101 to No. 22 overall The lowdown: Few helped their stock more than Whitmore this summer. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was the driving force behind his massive bump. A hyper-explosive athlete, Whitmore made his mark during the June evaluation period, impressing with his play above the rim and his impressive rebounding prowess to go along with his ability to fill it up. The 6-foot-6 Whitmore projects as a high-level college player with a possible pro future. Where he might land: North Carolina, Illinois, Miami and Maryland are schools to watch for Whitmore. A decision from him may not be far off.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD: Jalen Hood-Schifino

Movement: Up from No. 32 to No. 20 overall The lowdown: Hood-Schifino has added a load of lean muscle over the past year and already knows how to use his strength to get to the bucket. These days, the 6-foot-5 guard has the physicality to go along with his plus ball handling and an ability to get to his spots, in addition to his knack for finishing in traffic. His reshaped body has also helped him on the defensive end, where he’s one of the more positionally versatile defenders among the guards in this class. He seems to be a nice fit in the Big Ten, which makes sense, considering he recently committed to Indiana. Where he might land: Hood-Schifino is committed to Indiana.

*****

POINT GUARD: Arterio Morris