The mood is very uneasy. This is a season where Nebraska was supposed to turn the corner. They were picked to win the Division by the media for the first time since 2011. People had big hopes for 2019, and it has come nowhere near the expectations.

The early bar was probably Nebraska was an 8- to 10-win type team in 2019. Right now getting to six seems about realistic. The Huskers lost an NFL wide receiver, NFL running back and two starters on the interior of the offensive line. Nobody really expected those departures to put the offense in this bad of a spot.

This was supposed to be an offense that put up 40 to 50 points and 500 yards routinely, and they’ve failed to find that rhythm in 2019.