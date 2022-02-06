Rival Views: Mid-major commits, sleepers, sneaky good classes

Rivals Rankings week is set to kick off on Monday and will include updates to the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. As we head toward the reshuffle, Rivals national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf discuss a handful of the topics that will impact the week ahead.

1. WHICH PLAYER COMMITTED TO A LOW- OR MID-MAJOR ARE YOU HIGHEST ON?

Justyn Fernadez (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: For the sake of this question’s integrity, I’m casting aside programs like Gonzaga, Houston, Xavier and the like because the guys they have in the fold and recent history make them seem like cop-out picks. The obvious answer is BYU signee Collin Chandler, who set the summer circuit on fire and seems to have an NBA ceiling. Picking him also seems too mainstream, so I’ll go deeper here and say George Mason-bound guard Justyn Fernadez, who impressed me this summer while playing for DC Premier on the Under Armour circuit. A true three-level scorer, the 6-foot-5 Fernadez has proven himself as an effective 3-point shooter but also possesses the strength and quickness to make an impact in the paint. It’s difficult to imagine a situation in which he doesn’t have an immediate impact for the Patriots next season. Graf: I’m going to go with Dayton signee Mike Sharavjamts here. The 6-foot-7 forward is a ton of fun to watch on the court. He’s a versatile player that isn’t pigeonholed into one particular role when he’s on the court. Sharavjamts moves effortlessly around the court, seeming to glide at times. He’s one of the quickest players that you’ll find at his size and possesses very quick hands at the defensive end. The most impressive component of Sharavjamts’ game is that he always seems to make the right play time after time. The future Flyer’s basketball IQ is as good as they come.

2. WHICH LITTLE KNOWN 2023 OR 2024 PROSPECT DO YOU THINK WILL MAKE A MAJOR SPLASH THIS SUMMER?

Asa Newell

Cassidy: I’ll give you two 2024 prospects I think could be ready to establish themselves as major names and see their offer lists grow by leaps and bounds. First, The panhandle in my home state of Florida features 6-foot-8 wing Asa Newell, who is already starting to make waves in the state despite being tucked away at a high school not known for its basketball. You’ll start to hear his name more often as more people get eyes on the long, skilled forward. Another sophomore to keep an eye on is big man Yves Missi, who will play the summer with PSA Cardinals on the EYBL circuit. Missi, who is pushing 7-foot, is starting to build some buzz and will have plenty of eyes on him this summer. Graf: Ayden Evans, a 6-foot-8 forward from Kentucky is a promising player who found himself just outside of our expanded 2024 rankings and will most definitely be in the next set. Evans moves well for his size and has range stretching out to beyond the three-point line. He’s also a very dependable defensive presence, providing constant rim protection while also versatile enough to switch out onto guards. The 2024 forward holds early offers from West Virginia and Mississippi State and projects to have a big summer playing for Power Circle on the Adidas Circuit.

3. WHICH SCHOOL OUTSIDE OF THE TOP 15 TEAM RANKINGS HAS A SNEAKY GOOD 2022 CLASS?

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Rivals.com)