Former IU guard Robert Johnson has signed a training camp deal with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, according to a Twitter post from JCK Sports which represents Johnson through agent Kevin Martin.

According to ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, Johnson's deal is a contract with an Exhibit 10, a new type of deal added in the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement which took effect on July 1, 2017.

A player who signs a deal with Exhibit 10 is eligible to receive a bonus up to $50,000 if he signs a contract with the franchise's G League affiliate upon being waived from the parent club, per an October 2017 ESPN Insider story from Marks ($).

However, receiving the bonus is contingent upon a player who is waived by the start of the regular season reporting to the G League affiliate no more than three days later and remaining with the G League affiliate for 60 days. The NBA regular season tips off Oct. 16 this year, which means if it follows the same timeline as last year, Johnson would have to report to the Bucks' G League affiliate by Oct. 19 should he get waived.

"A player signed with an Exhibit 10 can also be converted to a two-way contract by the first day of the regular season," Marks wrote.

There's an element of familiarity between Johnson and the Bucks, who hosted the Richmond, Virginia native for a pre-draft work out on May 9, according to a photo he posted to his Instagram story that day.

Johnson went undrafted this summer but secured an opportunity to play for the Atlanta Hawks' Summer League team, averaging 7.1 points in 15.1 minutes per game across seven contests - five in Las Vegas and two in Salt Lake City. He shot 37.7 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3-point range.

A four-year starter with 118 career starts, Johnson averaged 14.0 points and finished second on the team with 84 assists during his senior campaign at IU en route to honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He finished 21st on Indiana's career scoring list with 1,413 points and fourth in 3-pointers made with 238.