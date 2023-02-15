Report: WR coach Adam Henry leaving Indiana for NFL after one season
Tom Allen and his Indiana football program may need a new wide receivers coach heading into the 2023 season.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be their next WR coach.
Just one season after Indiana poached Henry from the Dallas Cowboys, the Hoosiers’ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach is reportedly heading back to the NFL.
Henry has 26 years of coaching experience under his belt now, spending time at various stops in the NFL and college. His experience to the coaching staff was invaluable and, despite a small sample size, made a measurable impact.
Working with Walt Bell and a stable of three quarterbacks that saw a fair share of playing time, Indiana’s passing attack checked in as middle of the pack for total yards in the Big Ten. Despite playing in just seven games due to a torn ACL, junior college transfer target Cam Camper finished the 2022 campaign as Indiana’s leading receiver.
The Hoosiers’ receiving corp is retooled for the 2023 season following a wave of transfers to leave and new faces to join the program. It appears they’ll be under new leadership this fall.
Buffalo becomes the sixth different NFL team Henry has worked with, joining Oakland, San Francisco, the New York Giants, Cleveland, and Dallas before he came to Indiana.
