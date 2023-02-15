Tom Allen and his Indiana football program may need a new wide receivers coach heading into the 2023 season. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be their next WR coach. Just one season after Indiana poached Henry from the Dallas Cowboys, the Hoosiers’ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach is reportedly heading back to the NFL.

Henry’s stint in Bloomington began back in March of 2022. (IU Athletics)