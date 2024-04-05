Rice entered the transfer portal on March 28 and has at least three years of eligibility remaining.

Per multiple reports, Indiana is reportedly interested in Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice. Trevor Andershock of Peegs.com first reported the Hoosiers' interest.

Rice didn't play in his freshman season with the Cougars, redshirting the 2021-22 season. The following year, Rice was granted a medical redshirt while he received treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Rice's first season of college basketball came this past season. He started all 35 games for Washington State this season, averaging 33.2 minutes a contest.

The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, scoring in double-figures 27 times this season for the Cougars. Rice, a former three-star recruit, shot 43.9% from the field this season for Washington State and converted on 27.5% of his 3.7 3-point attempts a game.

The guard averaged 11 points per game on 9-22 shooting from the field (40.9%) in Washington States' two NCAA Tournament games against Drake and Iowa State.

Rice broke a number of records throughout his redshirt freshman campaign with the Cougars. He broke the Washington State's freshman single-game scoring and single-season scoring records. Additionally, Rice set new freshman single-season records for assists, field goals made and free throw percentage.

For his efforts during his freshman season, Rice was named the Pac-12's Freshman of the Year, becoming the first player in program history to win the honor. He was also named first team All-Pac-12 this past season.