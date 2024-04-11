Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice is one of the top players available in the transfer portal. Indiana is one of the teams most heavily pursuing the talented point guard.

According to Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com, Rice is planning on visiting indiana this upcoming weekend, however a date was not specified.

On Thursday, it was reported that Rice would not be taking a previously scheduled visit to Auburn.

Rice joins the likes of Minnesota transfer big man Pharrel Payne and Bradley transfer guard Connor Hickman as portal prospects expected to visit the Hoosiers this weekend.

Rice has at least three years of eligibility remaining.