Report: Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice slated to visit Indiana
Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice is one of the top players available in the transfer portal. Indiana is one of the teams most heavily pursuing the talented point guard.
According to Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com, Rice is planning on visiting indiana this upcoming weekend, however a date was not specified.
On Thursday, it was reported that Rice would not be taking a previously scheduled visit to Auburn.
Rice joins the likes of Minnesota transfer big man Pharrel Payne and Bradley transfer guard Connor Hickman as portal prospects expected to visit the Hoosiers this weekend.
Rice has at least three years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game this past season with the Cougars. For his efforts in his freshman campaign, Rice was named the Pac-12's Freshman of the Year.
For more on Rice check out TheHoosier.com's original report on one of the portal's top prospects.
Check out some of Rice's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board