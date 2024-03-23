Indiana has reportedly shown interest in UT Martin transfer guard Jordan Sears, per a Saturday afternoon report . The native of Ormond Beach, Florida entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Indiana joins the likes of Texas Tech, Alabama, Arkansas, San Diego State and others in their reported interest in the 5-foot-11 transfer point guard. Upwards of 15 schools have shown some level of interest in Sears.

Sears spent the first two seasons of his college career in the Big South Conference with Gardner Webb. In those two years with the Runnin' Bulldogs, Sears averaged 8.6 points per game in 57 appearances.



Sears then transferred to UT Martin where he started 62 of his 64 appearances across two seasons with the Skyhawks. During his two years at UT Martin, Sears averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while playing 31.2 minutes per contest. This past season, Sears averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game.

A career 35.5% 3-point shooter, Sears shot by far a career-best deep this past season with UT Martin. The guard converted on 43.2% of his 5.5 attempts a game from deep this year. Inside the arc, Sears had his struggles. He shot just 43.3% from 2-point territory in his final season with the Skyhawks.

Throughout his career, turnovers haven't been much of an issue for Sears, that was especially the case this past season. Sears' 27.1 assist rate this year was nearly twice his 14.2 turnover rate.