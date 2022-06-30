Report: USC and UCLA joining Big Ten Conference

According to Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline, USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024.

This comes off the heels of multiple conference realignments taking place over the course of the past year, notably in the Big 12 and SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2025.

The last time the Big Ten had an expansion was in 2014 when the conference added Maryland and Rutgers. Before then, Big Ten added Nebraska in 2011 and Penn State in 1990

This move would obviously change a lot of things and it would allow the Big Ten to have schools in both the east and west coast.



The move has yet to be finalized but there are negotiations taking place at this time.

TheHoosier.com will have more on the developing story once more details emerge.