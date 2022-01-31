Report: RB coach Deland McCullough leaving Indiana for Notre Dame

McCullough spent 2017 with USC, and 2018-2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCullough was hired back on at Indiana in February prior to the 2021 season. He previously had spent 2011-2016 with the Hoosiers coaching the likes of Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard, and Ronald Jones among others.

Indiana Running Back's Coach Deland McCullough is reportedly leaving Indiana to take the same position at Notre Dame under new Head Coach Marcus Freeman, per Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic .

His departure immediately brings his son's futures into question. 2023 four-star defensive back and Indiana commit Daeh McCullough and 2022 four-star linebacker and Indiana signee Dasan McCullough have followed their father wherever he has gone, and it shouldn't be expected to be any different in this case.

Dasan McCullough specifically de-committed from Ohio State and turned down offers from Alabama, LSU, and Geogria to play for his father at Indiana. He is, however, already enrolled at Indiana.

He is rated No. 60 overall in the 2022 class and the No. 6 outside linebacker.

Indiana also landed the oldest son, Deland McCullough II, as a transfer from Miami (OH) last offseason.

Deland McCullough was also crucial in landing commitments from four-star running back Gi'Bran Payne and three-star running back Jaylin Lucas in the 2022 class.

Tom Allen will have to replace yet another coach, and he may also lose some serious talent off his roster.

(Story to be updated)