Within hours after his intention to enter the transfer portal was announced, Mount St. Mary's graduate transfer guard Dakota Leffew has heard from over 20 different schools, including Indiana per a report on Monday .

Schools like Gonzaga, BYU, Notre Dame, Minnesota and Villanova, amongst others have all reached out to the 6-foot-5, 185 pound graduate transfer guard.

Leffew spent four seasons at Mount St. Mary's with the Mountaineers. He appeared in 99 games and started 63 of them during his time at Mount St. Mary's. Leffew is a career 11.5 point per game scorer and a career 35.8% 3-point shooter.

Last season, Leffew averaged 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals a game while shooting the ball at a 36.5% clip from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts as a senior. Leffew has now shot better than 36% from deep on more than 6.0 attempts a game for two consecutive seasons. He led the Mountaineers in scoring this season.

Leffew managed to facilitate the ball well last season, while keeping his turnovers relatively low. While he averaged a career-high 2.9 turnovers a game, Leffew's 14.8 turnover rate is the lowest mark of his career.