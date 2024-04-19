Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero has reportedly trimmed his options for next season down to six. The sophomore forward will either head to the NBA Draft, return to Kentucky, or transfer to one of the following four schools: North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, or Indiana.

The Hoosiers initially reached out to Thiero nearly three weeks ago and have made his final five list, after dozens of schools have shown interest. The 6'8 guard/forward averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this past season for the Wildcats, while playing 21.4 minutes per night. He's another potential target that didn't shoot well from deep, but can impact the game in many other ways. Indiana was connected to Thiero before he committed to Kentucky, as Thiero took an unofficial visit to Indiana for a game back in 2022.



With Coach Calipari altering the landscape of the off-season, both Kentucky and Arkansas remain huge question marks here in late April. Player movement for each program will greatly impact other schools and prospects as the spring unfolds.

For Indiana, the challenge might be of the "good problem to have" variety when it comes to filling out their remaining roster. The Hoosiers already have six or seven capable "starters" heading into next season, and several of the remaining targets may want to go elsewhere if they're guaranteed a starting spot. Ideally, Indiana continues to land top talent and the playing time/starting spots will work themselves out. The program has an opportunity to build the kind of depth they were hoping to have this past season.

