Mike Woodson shares injury updates on Trey Galloway, Jakai Newton

"I don't know," Woodson said when asked if either Galloway or Newton would be available in Sunday's exhibition. "We were off yesterday. I have to gauge it today, but I can't answer that question if they're going to play on Sunday."

Woodson provided an update on the health of guards Trey Galloway and Jakai Newton entering the weekend.

On Friday morning, Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media prior to the Hoosiers' upcoming trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in an exhibition.

The Hoosiers' head coach shared that both Galloway and Newton played "limited" minutes during a scrimmage earlier in the week. He estimated that both guards played around 15-18 minutes during that scrimmage.

“We’ve kind of been slow-walking it back because it is a long season," Woodson said. "They have not fully recovered. They might tell you guys that, but that’s why we’re being cautious.”

Galloway is set to enter his fifth season with the Hoosiers. A season ago, the Culver, Indiana native started 31 games. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 assists a game a year ago.

The 6-foot-4 guard is still recovering and working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

Newton missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury goes all the way back to his senior year of high school. The redshirt freshman has undergone multiple surgeries of the last couple of years, but he appears set to make his collegiate debut this season.

Indiana travels to Knoxville for a Sunday afternoon charity exhibition this weekend against Tennessee.