Mike Woodson shares injury updates on Trey Galloway, Jakai Newton

Indiana offensive lineman Trey Wedig named transfer All-American by Rivals
Indiana offensive lineman Trey Wedig has been named a transfer All-American by Rivals.
Belief, pursuit of perfection driving Indiana's undefeated start
The Hoosiers' belief in Curt Cignetti and their pursuit of perfection has powered Indiana out to an undefeated start.
Game Week Q&A: WR Omar Cooper Jr., DB Shawn Asbury II
Indiana football wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and safety Shawn Asbury II spoke with the media on Tuesday.
7 former Indiana basketball players featured on NBA rosters
Seven former Indiana Hoosiers are on active rosters as the NBA begins its 79th regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22. OG
On Friday morning, Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media prior to the Hoosiers' upcoming trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in an exhibition.
Woodson provided an update on the health of guards Trey Galloway and Jakai Newton entering the weekend.
"I don't know," Woodson said when asked if either Galloway or Newton would be available in Sunday's exhibition. "We were off yesterday. I have to gauge it today, but I can't answer that question if they're going to play on Sunday."
The Hoosiers' head coach shared that both Galloway and Newton played "limited" minutes during a scrimmage earlier in the week. He estimated that both guards played around 15-18 minutes during that scrimmage.
“We’ve kind of been slow-walking it back because it is a long season," Woodson said. "They have not fully recovered. They might tell you guys that, but that’s why we’re being cautious.”
Galloway is set to enter his fifth season with the Hoosiers. A season ago, the Culver, Indiana native started 31 games. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 assists a game a year ago.
The 6-foot-4 guard is still recovering and working his way back from offseason knee surgery.
Newton missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury goes all the way back to his senior year of high school. The redshirt freshman has undergone multiple surgeries of the last couple of years, but he appears set to make his collegiate debut this season.
Indiana travels to Knoxville for a Sunday afternoon charity exhibition this weekend against Tennessee.
