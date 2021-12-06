Report: IU to hire Walt Bell as offensive coordinator

Overall, Bell has spent 14 seasons on staff as a graduate assistant all the way up to a head coach.

Bell's most recent stop was as a head coach at UMass, but has spent time at three other programs as an offensive coordinator.

According to a report by ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg, Indiana is set to hire Walt Bell as its next offensive coordinator, replacing Nick Sheridan.

Before Indiana, Bell spent three seasons at UMass, collecting a 2-23 record as head coach. He is coming off of a 1-8 campaign in 2021.

His time as offensive coordinate for Florida State, Maryland and Arkansas State made him a sought after head coaching candidate.

At Florida State (2018), he helped the Seminoles to a passing offense that ranked third in the ACC in passing yards per game (270.1). They also ranked 28th in the NCAA in passing yards.

In that offense, Florida State averaged 7.1 yards per attempt and completed 57.1 percent of its passes.

Before FSU, Bell was the OC at Maryland (2016-17) where he helped the running back room to a 4.7 yard per carry average over both seasons. Their 4.9 yard per carry average in 2016 was second in the Big Ten. They ranked fourth in 2017.

Maryland struggled with QB injuries, but Bell still managed to help the Terrapins to a 30 to 16 touchdown to interception ratio. In those two seasons, Maryland gave up the most sacks in the Big Ten, with 84.

His offense showcased Big Ten Receiver of the Year DJ Moore (2017). Moore broke the single-season Maryland record with 80 catches and also led the Big Ten with 1,033 receiving yards. Moore was a first round draft pick in 2018.

At Arkansas State, his best year came in 2015 when he led the offense to 40 points per game average, ranked 12th in the NCAA. He coached another NFL player there in J.D. McKissic.

Prior stops included the TE coach at UNC where he helped lead the Tar Heels to the Coastal Division title in 2012. Tight End Eric Ebron earned a First-Team All-American honor in 2013 after totaling 973 receiving yards, an ACC record for tight ends. Ebron would go on to be selected No. 10 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He would also be on staff at Southern Miss, Oklahoma State, Memphis and Louisiana-Lafayette.