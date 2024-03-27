Report: IU contacts All-Conference transfers Keyshawn Hall, Marques Warrick
Tuesday evening reports surfaced of Indiana's interest in a pair of all-conference transfers.
George Mason transfer Keyshawn Hall and Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick are the latest in a long line of players in the portal to have Indiana establish contact with them, per multiple Tuesday reports.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Hall is a big guard/forward that began is career at UNLV. After just one season at UNLV, the versatile wing took his talents to George Mason. There, with the Patriots, Hall found another level.
The sophomore averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season with George Mason. Hall shot 47.4% from the field and 35.7% -- on 4.0 attempts a game -- from downtown.
The All-A-10 second team honoree scored in double-figures in all but seven of his 29 appearances (28 starts) with the Patriots.
Iowa State, UCLA, Xavier, BYU and Arkansas are just a handful of the other teams that have reportedly shown interest in transfer wing. Hall has at least two years of eligibility remaining.
A 6-foot-2 guard, Warrick had a tremendous four year career at Northern Kentucky. The Lexington, Kentucky native averaged 15-plus points per game in each of his four season with the Norse, averaging 19.9 points a contest this past season.
Warrick added 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting a career-worst 29.9% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts a game. He's a career 34.7% shooter from downtown.
A four-time All-Horizon selection, Warrick posted double-figure performances in 29 of his 33 starts for the Norse this past season. On 22 occassions, Warrick connected on multiple long balls in a game.
The 2020-21 Horizon League Rookie of the Year has reportedly received interest from schools other than Indiana such as Missouri, Cincinnati, South Carolina and NC State, amongst others. Warrick has one year of eligibility remaining.
