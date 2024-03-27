George Mason transfer Keyshawn Hall and Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick are the latest in a long line of players in the portal to have Indiana establish contact with them, per multiple Tuesday reports.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Hall is a big guard/forward that began is career at UNLV. After just one season at UNLV, the versatile wing took his talents to George Mason. There, with the Patriots, Hall found another level.

The sophomore averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season with George Mason. Hall shot 47.4% from the field and 35.7% -- on 4.0 attempts a game -- from downtown.

The All-A-10 second team honoree scored in double-figures in all but seven of his 29 appearances (28 starts) with the Patriots.

Iowa State, UCLA, Xavier, BYU and Arkansas are just a handful of the other teams that have reportedly shown interest in transfer wing. Hall has at least two years of eligibility remaining.