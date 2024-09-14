Report: Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley expected to play versus UCLA

in other news
Keys To The Game: How Indiana can leave the Rose Bowl with Big Ten win
Indiana travels to UCLA to open up B1G play on Saturday. Here's the keys to make sure IU leaves LA 1-0 in conference.
Indiana offers 2026 forward Colben Landrew
Indiana basketball has offered 2026 wing Colben Landrew.
Promising in-state lineman interested in the Hoosiers
Mason McDermott is a top prospect from Noblesville High School.
Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit
An update on four-star big man Eric Reibe's recruitment, including where the Hoosiers may stand.
Indiana football is expected to get back one of its top pass catchers ahead of the Hoosiers' Big Ten opener this Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Per reports, wide receiver Donaven McCulley is expected to be available for Indiana against UCLA.
McCulley missed all of Indiana's week two win over Western Illinois have sustaining an upper-body injury in the Hoosiers' week one win over Florida International.
Early in the second quarter of Indiana's week one affair, McCulley made a catch -- his lone catch of the game -- near the sideline. As he dove forward towards the line-to-gain, McCulley took a hard hit to the head/neck area.
Following that contest, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti stated that McCulley was "not medically cleared" to return to the game.
McCulley was a key cog in the Hoosiers' passing attack a season ago and is expected to fill a similar role this season.
After totaling nearly 50 receptions and over 600 yards receiving with six touchdowns during the 2023 season, McCulley is expected to be a big part of Indiana's talented 2024 receiving corp.
Indiana opens up Big Ten play at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on 7:30pm ET on NBC.
