Report: Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley expected to play versus UCLA

Indiana football is expected to get back one of its top pass catchers ahead of the Hoosiers' Big Ten opener this Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Per reports, wide receiver Donaven McCulley is expected to be available for Indiana against UCLA. McCulley missed all of Indiana's week two win over Western Illinois have sustaining an upper-body injury in the Hoosiers' week one win over Florida International.