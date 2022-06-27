Report: Indiana to travel to Xavier for Gavitt Games

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Indiana will travel to Xavier for the 2022 Gavitt Games. The road trip to Xavier only adds to Indiana's already loaded non-conference schedule with games versus Kansas, Arizona, and North Carolina already announced.

The Xavier Musketeers are coming off of a 23-13 season finishing seventh in the Big East but were able to win the 2021-22 NIT Championship. They welcome new head coach Sean Miller, who is the the older brother of former Indiana head coach Archie Miller. This is Miller's second stint with the Xavier program.

Former Indiana forward Jerome Hunter transferred to Xavier before last season. In his first season with Xavier, he averaged 4.1 points shooting 32.2 percent from the field along with 21.2 percent from three. He also added 2.9 rebounds as well. The matchup up with Hunter versus a few of his former Indiana teammates is a storyline to watch here.

There have been no announcements of time and date for each games at this point in time.