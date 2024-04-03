Report: Indiana to host Stanford transfer guard Kanaan Carlyle for visit
Stanford transfer guard Kanaan Carylyle is one of the top players currently available in the transfer portal.
According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton, Indiana is set to host Carlyle for a visit in Bloomington April 19-21. That is the weekend of the annual Little 500 races on campus.
Carlyle is currently the No. 3 overall player in Rivals' transfer portal rankings.
Carlyle was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team for his efforts last season with Stanford.
In his first and only season with the Cardinals, Carlyle averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. The former top 60 recruit was relatively inefficient in his first collegiate season. He shot 38.6% from the field and 32% from 3-point range -- on 4.3 attempts a game -- last season. His 77.6% free throw percentage projects that Carlyle's 3-point shot should be fine.
Carlyle also played for Overtime Elite during the 2022-23 season, averaging 11.0 points, 4.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest with the program.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board