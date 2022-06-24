Report: Indiana to host North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Tar Heels are a strong addition to an already impressive non-conference schedule for the Hoosiers, which features matchups against Arizona and reigning national champion Kansas. That's not to mention an opponent that has yet to be announced for the Gavitt Tip Off games as well.

Coming off of a National Championship game appearance themselves, North Carolina will face the expectations to make another deep tournament run this season, while Indiana is experiencing their first taste of lofty projections in some time ahead of this fall.

Armando Bacot and Caleb Love will present a unique and very difficult challenge for Indiana, as they return as two of the top contributors for Hubert Davis' Tar Heel squad this season. On the other hand, Indiana returns nearly their entire core, and this IU squad is one of the deepest and most talented rosters on paper in recent memory for Indiana.

The matchup between Bacot and Trayce Jackson-Davis down low is one that many will surely have their eyes on across the country, and Love is a dynamic scorer who could give the IU backcourt fits.

UNC also added Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, who was teammates with Miller Kopp during their time in Evanston.

Indiana currently owns a 9-6 record over UNC all-time, with their last matchup coming in the 2016 rendition of the ACC/Big Ten challenge, a 76-67 win at home.