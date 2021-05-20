Report: Indiana to host Merrimack in 2021-22 season

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Indiana will host Merrimack as part of the 2021-22 non-conference schedule.

The game will mark the first ever meeting between Indiana and Merrimack.

Merrimack finished last season 9-9 playing in the Northeast Conference.

This will be Merrimack’s third season as a D-1 program, completing a 29-20 record at the Division-I level. In 2019-20, Merrimack won 20 games.