Report: Indiana to host Merrimack in 2021-22 season
According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Indiana will host Merrimack as part of the 2021-22 non-conference schedule.
The game will mark the first ever meeting between Indiana and Merrimack.
Merrimack finished last season 9-9 playing in the Northeast Conference.
This will be Merrimack’s third season as a D-1 program, completing a 29-20 record at the Division-I level. In 2019-20, Merrimack won 20 games.
Merrimack is coached by Joe Gallo who holds a 90-54 record in five seasons at the school. In his tenure, Gallo led the program to three straight 20+ win seasons before a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. In that time, Merrimack reached the NCAA Division-II Tournament three straight years, including two years with at least one win in the tournament.
Merrimack's 20 wins in 2019-20 marked an NCAA record for most wins by a program in its first Division-I season.
Merrimack has played one Big Ten opponent as a Division-I program, defeating Northwestern in 2019-20, 71-61.
The Big Ten announced the full 20 conference matchups last week.
