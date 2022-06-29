Report: Indiana Football to hire Cole Peterson into vital off-field role
Indiana is expected to hire Cole Peterson, the director of football operations and player personnel at Youngstown State, as assistant director of football operations per a report Tuesday.
Peterson will also serve as an assistant to head coach Tom Allen.
Just one year removed from his graduation from Youngstown State, Peterson served as one of the youngest staffers at his position across all of Division I during his time at his alma mater.
As an undergraduate student, Peterson fulfilled a variety of roles within the program. Before officially joining the YSU staff, Peterson volunteered with the football programs of Pitt, Akron, and UAB.
During a heartfelt goodbye to the Youngstown State community, Peterson wrote, "As tough as it is to say goodbye to this place, I'm excited to start this new journey."
Peterson also cited the trust and support he received from current YSU head coach Doug Phillips, YSU president Jim Tressel, and former YSU head coach Bo Pelini.
Despite recent struggles, Youngstown State is one of the more successful programs at the FCS level all-time, and Peterson himself comes from a football family. His father, John Peterson, also left YSU this offseason to become the football director of NIL at Cincinnati on Luke Fickell's staff, all of which came up under the Pelini coaching tree.
