Alongside his work at Auburn, Ruzic has worked with the likes of North Carolina, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, holding a wide variety of positions that include both ones focused on recruiting and on-field adjustments and specializations.

According to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Indiana football is set to hire Steven Ruzic as their general manager. Most recently, Ruzic spent last season as the director of player personnel at Auburn. On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the move.

Fulfilling the general manager role, Ruzic will be amongst the youngest at the position across the entire landscape of college football. His name has been one to watch, garnering reputation from numerous outlets for being one of the up and coming young stars on the executive side of procedures.

During his time at North Carolina, the 2022 Tar Heel recruiting class checked in as the 11th-best in the entire country according to Rivals' national rankings. The year prior with the Gophers, Minnesota turned in the country's 39th-best class in 2021.

In addition, while Ruzic was a defensive analyst and an assistant recruiting director for UT-Chattanooga, the Mocs possessed one of the country's 10 best defenses and reeled in their best recruiting class in school history.