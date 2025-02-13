Cole Gilley's long road home to Indiana: 'A dream come true'

Cole Gilley always hoped his right arm would make him a Hoosier. He just thought it would be for football, and he didn't think it would take this long.
Growing up in Columbus, Indiana, Gilley spent many Saturdays in Bloomington, tossing a football on the miniature turf field behind the south end zone at Memorial Stadium.
He imagined himself as the quarterback leading the Hoosiers to victory, just as he had done for Columbus East High School, where he was a two-time Indiana AP All-State selection and led the Olympians to the 2019-20 IHSAA 6A State Championship game.
His right arm was a weapon—one that had carved up defenses on the gridiron and overwhelmed hitters on the mound. Yet when it came time to take his talents to the collegiate level, football wasn’t the dream he chased.
It was baseball.
And even though he first committed to Indiana as a high school junior in 2017, his journey to being a Hoosier took more detours than he ever expected.
Now, five years later than planned, Gilley is exactly where he always wanted to be—fulfilling his dream of donning the cream and crimson.
"It's always been a dream to come back here and play," Gilley said.
Gilley’s initial commitment to Indiana seemed like the perfect fit. He was a top-25 prospect in the state, an ace with a career 1.63 ERA at Columbus East, and poised to develop under then-head coach Chris Lemonis and his staff.
But less than seven months after his commitment, everything changed. Lemonis took the head coaching job at Mississippi State, and his assistants followed him. Suddenly, the Indiana program Gilley pledged to wasn’t the same.
Newly hired head coach Jeff Mercer was upfront with Gilley during their first conversation.
“You want to be honest with guys when you come in and get the job,” Mercer explained.
He made it clear that with a fresh staff, he’d be bringing in a wave of new recruits and that Gilley’s place wasn’t guaranteed. It was nothing personal—just the business of college baseball.
Gilley, who had built his career on toughness and resilience, appreciated Mercer’s honesty. But it also led him to withdraw his commitment and chart a new path at Indiana State. The dream of playing for Indiana faded into the background.
Gilley’s time at Indiana State wasn’t easy. As a true freshman in 2021, he saw the mound just once. His sophomore season never even started—before he could throw a single pitch, he tore his UCL, leading to Tommy John surgery that wiped out his entire 2022 campaign.
When he finally returned in 2023, he logged just 8.2 innings across six relief appearances, struggling to regain his rhythm with an 8.21 ERA. But he refused to let setbacks define him.
The breakthrough came in 2024. By then, both of his sisters, Cadence and Chloe, were playing volleyball at Indiana State, and Gilley had no intentions of transferring.
His patience was rewarded—he made 15 appearances, three of them starts, and posted his most productive season yet. He struck out 36 batters in 32.2 innings, including a season-high six against Indiana on April 2. He even pitched in the NCAA Tournament at Kentucky, gaining valuable experience on the biggest stage.
Then, just as things seemed to settle, another unexpected turn arrived. Head coach Mitch Hannahs left Indiana State for South Florida, and suddenly, Gilley was left searching for his next step. He entered the transfer portal, not knowing where he would land.
But Jeff Mercer did.
When Mercer saw Gilley pitch against Indiana last season, something clicked.
“He threw against us twice last year and I loved him,” Mercer said. “I really thought he was a few adjustments away, maybe a cutter or a sweeper or a slider, just another layer or wrinkle, from being really good.”
Still, Mercer had his doubts. Would Gilley even take his call? Would the past recruitment experience sour any chance of a reunion? He turned to one Gilley’s summer ball coaches, asking, “Do you think Cole Gilley will hang up on me if I call him?”
The response was immediate: No chance.
Gilley, after all, was the exact type of player Mercer wanted. Tough. Hardworking. Blue-collar. The kind of competitor who didn’t let obstacles deter him from his goals. And when Mercer reached out, Gilley didn’t hesitate.
On June 14, 2024, he committed to Indiana for a second time—this time, as a veteran transfer with a point to prove.
“It’s always been a dream come true to come back here and play,” Gilley said. “Growing up, I always wanted to go to IU. Just being here and representing Indiana across your chest—I love it.”
Gilley’s journey hasn’t been linear. It’s been filled with twists, turns, and setbacks. But through every challenge, he kept pushing forward, refusing to let circumstances dictate his future.
This weekend, in Surprise, Arizona, he’ll take the mound for Indiana in game two of the season—no longer the kid dreaming of touchdowns behind the goalpost, but the pitcher living out his dream in a different way.
For Gilley, the road back to Indiana took longer than expected, but now that he's here, he's ready to live out his dream.
