Cole Gilley's long road home to Indiana: 'A dream come true'

Cole Gilley always hoped his right arm would make him a Hoosier. He just thought it would be for football, and he didn't think it would take this long.

Growing up in Columbus, Indiana, Gilley spent many Saturdays in Bloomington, tossing a football on the miniature turf field behind the south end zone at Memorial Stadium.

He imagined himself as the quarterback leading the Hoosiers to victory, just as he had done for Columbus East High School, where he was a two-time Indiana AP All-State selection and led the Olympians to the 2019-20 IHSAA 6A State Championship game.

His right arm was a weapon—one that had carved up defenses on the gridiron and overwhelmed hitters on the mound. Yet when it came time to take his talents to the collegiate level, football wasn’t the dream he chased.

It was baseball.

And even though he first committed to Indiana as a high school junior in 2017, his journey to being a Hoosier took more detours than he ever expected.

Now, five years later than planned, Gilley is exactly where he always wanted to be—fulfilling his dream of donning the cream and crimson.

"It's always been a dream to come back here and play," Gilley said.

Gilley’s initial commitment to Indiana seemed like the perfect fit. He was a top-25 prospect in the state, an ace with a career 1.63 ERA at Columbus East, and poised to develop under then-head coach Chris Lemonis and his staff.

But less than seven months after his commitment, everything changed. Lemonis took the head coaching job at Mississippi State, and his assistants followed him. Suddenly, the Indiana program Gilley pledged to wasn’t the same.

Newly hired head coach Jeff Mercer was upfront with Gilley during their first conversation.

“You want to be honest with guys when you come in and get the job,” Mercer explained.

He made it clear that with a fresh staff, he’d be bringing in a wave of new recruits and that Gilley’s place wasn’t guaranteed. It was nothing personal—just the business of college baseball.

Gilley, who had built his career on toughness and resilience, appreciated Mercer’s honesty. But it also led him to withdraw his commitment and chart a new path at Indiana State. The dream of playing for Indiana faded into the background.