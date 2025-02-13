Kurtis Rourke, CJ West invited to NFL Combine

Two former Hoosiers have received invites to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive tackle C.J. West have both been invited to the Combine, per the official announcement from the NFL on Thursday.

Rourke is one of just 15 quarterbacks that has been invited to this year's Combine. He threw for 3,042 yards—the fifth 3,000-yard season in Indiana history—and set a single-season record with 29 passing touchdowns this past season in Bloomington.

Throughout the season, Rourke dealt with a couple of injuries—a knee injury and a broken thumb on his throwing hand. At this time, it's unclear how much Rourke will participate in the Combine as he recovers from postseason knee surgery.

West, was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts throughout the 2024 season. West's draft stock as ballooned over the course of the last couple of weeks after playing well at the Shrine Bowl.

The Combine is held annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This year, a total of 329 prospects have been invited to the Combine. Live coverage will be available on NFL Network and NFL+. Below is a schedule of the events:

- Defensive line and linebacker drills on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3pm ET

- Defensive back and tight end drills on Friday, Feb. 28 at 3pm ET

- Quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills on Saturday, March 1 at 1pm ET



- Offensive line drills on Sunday, March 2 at 1pm ET

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.