IU Baseball vs. Michigan Preview

Indiana Baseball Faces Off Against Michigan in Final Series of the Season

Team Overview

Indiana University: • 29-22 overall • 6-4 in their last 10 • 1 game win streak • Strength of Schedule (SOS) = 68 • Non-Conference SOS = 106 • RPI = 70 University of Michigan: • 32-19 overall • 8-2 in their last 10 • 1 game win streak • Strength of Schedule (SOS) = 75 • Non-Conference SOS = 189 • RPI = 56



Series Overview (All Games in Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Probable Starters are all TBD at the time of this writing. Games can be seen on BTN+ with free audio available on iuhoosiers.com.

Game 1: Thursday, May 15th @ 6:00 PM ET Game 2: Friday, May 16th @ 6:00 PM ET Game 3: Saturday, May 17th @ 1:00 PM ET



Hoosier Notes Before The Series

The Hoosiers continue to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. If college baseball had a Joe Lunardi-esque “Last 4 Out” or “Next 4 Out”, the Hoosiers would likely be on one of those lists at the time of this writing. Indiana needs a series win here against the Wolverines and then needs to put up a good showing in the Big Ten Tournament. All of this is possible. The Hoosiers - per findings from iuhoosiers.com - rank 23rd nationally in on base percentage and rank 1st in the big ten with an OBP of .419. The bats are awake, the talent is on this squad top to bottom, and the urgency is now to keep the ball rolling.



Series Prediction