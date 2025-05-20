Hoosiers Baseball Big Ten Tournament Preview

Indiana finished the 2025 regular season with a 31-23 (14-16) record and earned the 6-seed in the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament. The Hoosiers reached the semifinals in last year’s tournament.

Indiana Hoosiers infielder Devin Taylor (5) swings at the ball during a game against the Purdue Boilermakers (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tournament Details

Date: Tuesday, May 20th Time: 3:00pm ET Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska Opponent: No. 10 Rutgers (28-27, 15-15) TV: BTN

(Photo by Big Ten Network)

Statistical Leaders

Indiana

Batting Average: Devin Taylor (.366) Home Runs: Korbyn Dickerson (19) RBI: Korbyn Dickerson (77) Runs: Devin Taylor (61) OPS: Devin Taylor (1.173) Wins: Cole Gilley (9) ERA: Cole Gilley (3.88) Strikeouts: Cole Gilley (73)

Rutgers

Batting Average: Trevor Cohen (.385) Home Runs: Ty Doucette (12) RBI: Ty Doucette (51) Runs: Ty Doucette (56) OPS: Trevor Cohen (.982) Wins: Landon Mack (5) ERA: Charles Batista (2.16) Strikeouts: Landon Mack (64)

Things To Watch

1. Both Teams on Hot Streaks

The Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights are currently two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten headed into the postseason. Indiana has won 8 of its last 10 games and all three of their final series. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a sweep of Illinois and a series win against Maryland.

2. Impact Freshman on Both Teams

Both teams have newcomers that have made immediate impacts on the diamond. The Hoosiers’ freshman first baseman Jake Hanley has been phenomenal all season long, leading all Big Ten freshmen with 14 home runs, 71 hits, and 52 RBIs. For Rutgers, freshman phenom Landon Mack has been the anchor of their bullpen all season and is Tuesday’s expected starter. The righty boasts a 4.38 ERA with 64 strikeouts and a 5-5 record.

3. First Meeting This Season

This will be the Hoosiers’ first matchup with the Scarlet Knights this season and just their second Big Ten Tournament matchup. Indiana swept Rutgers in the 2024 regular season, while the Scarlet Knights beat the Hoosiers 14-2 in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

Up Next