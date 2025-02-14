Indiana baseball 2025 season preview

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

As Indiana baseball gears up for the 2025 season, head coach Jeff Mercer is navigating a new era of Big Ten competition. With the conference expanding to 30 league games due to the addition of West Coast schools, the Hoosiers have adjusted their nonconference approach, striking a balance between challenging themselves and not overloading their schedule. Mercer knows finding the right formula is crucial—win 34 to 36 games against a strong schedule, and they’ll be in position for an NCAA tournament bid. But lean too far in either direction, and the path to the postseason becomes much tougher. “You have to balance it out a little bit. You can't overwhelm your team, especially in the first month,” Mercer told TheHoosier.com. “You have to be smart about how you do those things.” That balance will be tested right away as Indiana opens its season in Surprise, Arizona, with a four-game stretch against UNLV, Xavier and No. 7 Oregon State. It’s an early measuring stick for a Hoosiers squad that looks different from last year’s. While the 2024 team had the high-end star power to make a postseason push, this year’s group is built more on depth—a quality Mercer believes will help them endure the grind of a long season. “I don’t know if we’re built to win a regional today, just from a star power standpoint,” Mercer said. However, Mercer added that the season isn’t won in February and this roster is full of players with the potential to emerge as difference-makers by the time the postseason arrives. So what does Indiana baseball look like heading into 2025? Who are the key returners, the newcomers to watch, and the names that could rise to stardom by season’s end? Let's dive in and find out.

THE STARTING ROTATION

Jun 2, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Indiana State Sycamores pitcher Cole Gilley (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. (Photo by © Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)

As the Indiana Hoosiers prepare for the 2025 baseball season, the starting rotation emerges as a focal point of both anticipation and uncertainty. Last year's campaign was marred by significant injuries, notably to second-team All-Big Ten pitcher Luke Sinnard, who missed the entire 2024 season due to an elbow injury sustained during the 2023 NCAA regional in Lexington, Kentucky. Additionally, setbacks to pitchers like Matthew Bohnert and Ben Grable further depleted the rotation, prompting Mercer to make strategic adjustments. Reflecting on the challenges of the previous season, Mercer acknowledged the difficulties posed by a thin pitching staff. “We have a much higher floor. We have more depth,” Mercer said, comparing this year to last. “If we get off schedule, we should be able to manage it better.” Looking ahead, Mercer is optimistic about the enhanced depth and experience of this year's pitching staff. While the team may lack a definitive ace like Connor Foley or Ty Bothwell, Mercer emphasizes the collective strength of his pitchers. “I feel good because we are experienced enough and we're talented enough,” he said. “I think we'll be more capable of handling the tumultuous nature of college baseball.” The offseason saw strategic acquisitions to bolster the rotation. Southern Indiana transfer right-hander Gavin Seebold has been named the opening-day starter. “Seebold was a weekend starter, a four-pitch guy, and the changeup is a good pitch,” Mercer said. “The culmination of all those things gets a lot of weak contact.” Joining him is Indiana State transfer right-hander Cole Gilley, slated to start the second game. Mercer praised Gilley's arsenal, particularly his changeup, calling it a “plus” and a “swing-and-miss pitch.” Another promising addition is Saint Louis transfer right-hander Jackson Yarberry. Mercer was drawn to Yarberry’s distinctive mechanics and consistency, pointing to the sophomore’s unique arm slot, ability to throw strikes, and 42.2 innings pitched as a freshman. Returning players also factor into the rotation's depth. Junior right-hander Aydan Decker-Petty, primarily a reliever with 16 appearances last season, is being considered for starting roles. Mercer believes he has “a real shot” at contributing as a starter this season. Additionally, senior left-hander Ryan Kraft, who earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year honors as a starter during the summer, may see varied roles. Despite a challenging 2024 season with a 7.27 ERA over 26 innings, Kraft’s prior success and experience could be pivotal this season for the Hoosiers. Mercer envisions a more traditional pitching structure this season, moving away from the bullpen-heavy approach necessitated in recent years. He's aiming to establish a consistent trio of weekend starters, complemented by defined bullpen roles and designated midweek starters. “I'd like to get back to where we have a more conventional three starters, a setup guy, a closer,” Mercer said. “I think there's a chance that we can do that.” As the season opener in Surprise, Arizona, approaches, the Hoosiers' starting rotation embodies a blend of seasoned transfers and emerging talent. While the absence of a clear-cut ace presents challenges, the collective depth and versatility of the pitching staff position Indiana to navigate the demands of the upcoming season with resilience and adaptability.

IN THE BULLPEN

Indiana's Drew Buhr (24) yells out in victory after striking out Southern Miss' Nick Monistere (8) for the final out of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

While Indiana's starting rotation has made notable strides heading into the 2025 season, the bullpen remains an equally vital part of the team's pitching strategy. Mercer has consistently emphasized the importance of depth and versatility in relief, believing this year’s bullpen offers more stability than last year, when the Hoosiers were forced to rely heavily on a few key arms. With several new additions and returning players poised to step up, Indiana’s relief staff could play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s success throughout the season. After a season in which they leaned heavily on pitchers like sixth-year senior Drew Buhr and Decker-Petty, Mercer expects several other players to step up this year. Buhr, in particular, has emerged as one of Indiana’s top relievers. His reliable performance in the latter half of 2024 helped solidify his role, and Mercer has expressed confidence Buhr will continue to be a key piece of the bullpen in 2025. Buhr's ability to maintain poise in high-leverage situations will be crucial as Indiana aims for more consistent bullpen production. Decker-Petty, a versatile right-hander, is another pitcher Mercer is counting on. Although his role is still in flux—he could see time in both the starting rotation and the bullpen—his adaptability gives Mercer options. After impressing last season as a reliever, Decker-Petty will be a focal point on Indiana’s pitching staff, especially as the team navigates the grind of a long season. Ben Grable, who missed the entire 2024 campaign due to injury, is also likely to play a major role in the bullpen. As Grable continues to work his way back to full strength, he may find himself in a six-out closer type of role to begin the season. Indiana's bullpen also boasts several exciting newcomers and emerging arms Mercer believes could make an immediate impact. One of the most anticipated additions is Clayton Weisheit, a transfer from Southern Indiana. Weisheit’s velocity has jumped to the low 90s, and with a solid three-pitch mix, he is poised to be a reliable option for Mercer. “I think Clayton Weisheit is going to be really good for us,” Mercer said. “He's really taken a step forward.” Weisheit's presence in the bullpen adds a much-needed power arm and could serve as a key late-inning option. Another transfer that has garnered attention is Pete Haas, a right-handed pitcher from Stonehill. Known for his "plus, plus changeup," Haas is expected to provide a different look out of the bullpen. With the ability to throw strikes and his experience in high-leverage situations at Stonehill, Haas brings a unique skill set that will complement the rest of the bullpen. In addition to those transfers, Mercer is hopeful that the sophomore class of pitchers, particularly Ryan Rushing and Seth Benes, can take a step forward this season. Both pitchers have shown flashes throughout their careers but need to gain more consistency. Mercer has called Rushing and Benes “really talented,” and their development will be vital to building a more reliable bullpen for 2025. As a whole, the left-handed pitchers are still a bit of a question mark. The likes of Grant Holderfield and Anthony Gubitosi, along with Benes and redshirt senior Matthew Bohnert, could provide crucial depth if they can find their form. Bohnert, who was expected to be a starter last year before an injury sidelined him, is still working his way back to full strength. If these lefties can stabilize their performances, Indiana will have the ability to rely on a deeper and more balanced bullpen, which Mercer has been striving for. “The lefties are the question mark for us right now,” Mercer said. “They're all talented enough and capable enough. We just have to sort it out and see what they're going to be able to do.” As always, Mercer is hopeful that a few freshmen can break through and contribute in meaningful ways this season. Henry Brummel, Brayton Thomas and Trey Telfer are all names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. “These guys are talented arms that can really take off,” Mercer said. “We have to put them in a position to be successful in the first month or six weeks and get them experience.” If one or more of these freshmen can rise to the occasion, it will be a significant bonus for the Hoosiers' bullpen depth. Mercer has made it clear that depth will be a defining factor for Indiana’s bullpen this season. With a variety of options ranging from hard-throwing right-handers to crafty lefties and experienced transfers, the Hoosiers have a wealth of talent to work with.

BEHIND THE PLATE

Indiana's Ryan Kraft (29) and Indiana's Jake Stadler (44) talk on the mound during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by © Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Mercer is confident in his top two catchers and equally excited about the future of the position, as younger players push for roles in the years to come. With a blend of experience, solid defense and offensive potential, Indiana’s catchers are poised to make an impact both behind the plate and at the plate. Redshirt senior Jake Stadler is set to return as Indiana's primary catcher, a role he has excelled in throughout his career in Bloomington. Stadler has proven to be one of the more dependable and durable players on the team. His ability to handle the pitching staff, control the game behind the plate and contribute offensively makes him an invaluable piece of the Hoosiers’ lineup. Behind Stadler, sophomore TJ Schuyler will step into the No. 2 catcher role. Schuyler has shown flashes of promise in very limited action, and now he enters his second season with an increased opportunity to make an impact. While Schuyler may not have the same level of experience as Stadler, Mercer is high on his potential, especially with his strong defensive capabilities. While Stadler and Schuyler will hold down the catching duties for the 2025 season, there’s an exciting group of freshmen that Mercer is eager to see develop over the next few years. Brayden Ricketts, one of Indiana's top incoming recruits, has quickly made an impression on Mercer and the coaching staff. Although Ricketts may not see significant playing time behind the plate in 2025, Mercer is confident that the young catcher’s future is bright. “Ricketts has been tremendous. He’s really improved,” Mercer said. “He’s going to be a really good player here.” However, as Mercer noted, Ricketts still needs to refine his arm strength to better control the running game and prevent stolen bases. As his defensive skills continue to develop, Ricketts' bat will make him a key player for the future of Indiana baseball. Another freshman, Hogan Denny, has also caught the attention of Mercer and the coaching staff. Denny has the ability to be an option behind the plate, but with his offensive potential, Mercer plans to keep him out of catching duties as much as possible this season. Denny’s bat is simply too valuable to risk potential injuries that often come with catching, especially as a freshman. “When one of your better hitters goes into catching, you always run the risk of breaking a finger or getting a foul ball. Things happen to catchers,” Mercer explained. “So you try to keep him out of there a little bit if you can, and then prepare him for the future of catching.” The 2025 season presents an interesting dynamic behind the plate for Indiana. Stadler, the steady veteran, provides a rock-solid foundation for the catching staff, while Schuyler offers an intriguing backup option. The presence of Ricketts and Denny adds further excitement for the future, with both players having the potential to develop into key contributors in the coming years.

AROUND THE INFIELD

Indiana's Josh Pyne (32) throws the ball during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by © Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

As the 2025 season approaches, Indiana’s infield is shaping up to be a solid mix of experience and youth. With several key returning players and a strong crop of freshmen pushing for roles, Mercer is optimistic about the Hoosiers’ infield. The unit will be led by a core group of veterans who have proven themselves in big moments. At third base, senior Josh Pyne returns after missing all of the fall with a lower back injury. Pyne’s leadership and experience make him a crucial part of the infield, though Mercer acknowledged that his readiness to play every day will depend on how his body holds up. While Pyne may not start every game at the hot corner to begin the season, he remains one of the Hoosiers' most reliable players and will be key to their success once fully healthy. Up the middle, Tyler Cerny and Jasen Oliver return to man shortstop and second base, respectively. Both were indispensable to Indiana’s success in 2024 and are expected to be even more impactful this season. Cerny’s steady defense and ability to make plays in clutch moments are well-documented, and Mercer is counting on him to continue anchoring the middle infield. As for Oliver, Mercer is particularly high on his abilities, noting, "I think the world of Jasen Oliver. He’s going to be really good for us." At first base, true freshman Jake Hanley will get the nod as the starting first baseman for the 2025 season. Hanley brings a strong defensive presence to the position, which Mercer highly values. "Jake Hanley is a really good defender at first base," Mercer said. "He’s a game changer from his ability to impact the game defensively." While Hanley’s offense may take some time to develop, Mercer is confident in his defensive abilities and believes they will outweigh any early offensive growing pains. “I think the defensive ability of Jake on a consistent basis will outweigh his growing pains offensively,” Mercer noted. While Hanley’s bat might not be fully developed yet, he will likely be one of the best defensive options in the field for Indiana, making him an important piece of the Hoosiers' infield puzzle. Indiana’s incoming freshman class is brimming with potential, and two infielders, in particular, have caught Mercer’s attention. Cooper Malamazian and Will Moore are both talented players who may not see extensive playing time immediately but will be ready when called upon. Moore, in particular, has earned high praise from Mercer. “I think the world of Will Moore," Mercer said. "I think he is going to be a really darn good player here.” While Malamazian and Moore may spend more time waiting in the wings to start the season, Mercer believes they are capable of stepping in and contributing at a high level if needed. "We've got two really, really capable freshman infielders that, if for whatever reason they needed to go play, they won't skip a beat," Mercer said. "I think [Moore] and [Malamazian] could step in and we could win at a high level with those guys too." In addition to the expected starters, there are a few other players who can provide depth and flexibility for the Hoosiers. Redshirt freshman Joey Brenczewski and graduate student Tyler DeMartino are also capable of playing first base if needed, adding to the team’s infield versatility. Looking ahead, Indiana’s infield is in a strong position entering the 2025 season. With a solid core of experienced players in Cerny, Oliver, and Pyne, as well as a promising group of freshmen like Hanley, Malamazian, and Moore, the Hoosiers’ infield should continue to grow into one of the team’s most reliable units.

THE OUTFIELD

Indiana Hoosiers infielder Devin Taylor (5) catches a fly ball during the NCAA baseball game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 7-4. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)