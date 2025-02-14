Game Preview: Indiana vs UCLA — notes, storylines, TV

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana basketball returns back to Bloomington to host the UCLA Bruins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Friday evening clash of blue bloods. The Hoosiers (15-10 overall, 6-8 in Big Ten play) are fresh off a thrilling upset of No. 11 Michigan State in East Lansing . The Bruins (18-7 overall, 9-5 in Big Ten play) fell on the road to Illinois on Tuesday night, 83-78. Before the Friday evening battle, preview the primetime between the Bruins and Hoosiers.

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head Coach: Mick Cronin Record: 498-230 in 21st season, 133-59 in six seasons in Westwood One of the nation's most successful coaches, Mick Cronin is in his sixth season coaching the Bruins, leading them to four of the five possible NCAA tournaments in his tenure. In his fourth season at UCLA, Cronin took the Bruins from the First Four to the Final Four. Cronin made his name in his time at Cincinnati coaching the Bearcats to a NCAA Tournament birth in each of his six seasons in Clifton.

THIS SEASON

UCLA has been up and down this season, with the peaks coming much more recently. The Bruins lost their second game of the season in Pauly Pavillion when they were upset by New Mexico 72-64. The Bruins began to take form in December with wins over no. 12 Oregon and no. 14 Gonzaga. However, when Big Ten play resumed following the new year, UCLA went ice cold, losing four-straight games to conference opponents. With an uphill battle looming with multiple ranked teams on the docket, UCLA rattled off seven-straight victories. However, the streak was snapped on Tuesday in Champaign. On the year, UCLA is averaging 75.6 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. The Bruins are converting at a 34.8% rate from deep. UCLA averages 15.9 assists a contest to 10.5 turnovers a night. On the defensive side of things, the Bruins are allowing their opponents to average 64.6 points per game. UCLA's opponents have shot 42.8% from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range this season. In KenPom, UCLA is ranked the No. 26 team in the country. They possess the nation's No. 44 offense and No. 12 defense. In the NET, the Spartans are ranked No. 25.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Feb 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Forward Tyler Bilodeau - In his first season after transferring from Oregon State, Bilodeau, a 6-foot-9 forward, is scoring a team-high 14.3 points per game. He's shooting 50.4% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range. A junior from Kennewick, Washington, Bilodeau is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game. Guard / Forward Eric Dailey Jr. - A 6-foot-8 junior from Palmetto, Florida, Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. After playing his freshman season in Stillwater for Oklahoma State, Dailey Jr. is shooting 52.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the 3-point arc—on nearly three attempts a night. Guard Kobe Johnson - A transfer from USC, Johnson has longed the most minutes of any Bruins this season. A 6-foot-6 senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Johnson is averaging 8.4 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting. However, Johnson's ability to find an open teammate is what has set him apart, averaging a team-high 5.8 assists a contest this season.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Can Indiana maintain the momentum? Following its first regular season victory against a ranked opponent in eleven tries, Indiana once again finds itself squarely on the bubble, needing every win they can find the rest of the season. With multiple quad-one games left on the schedule, Indiana has an opportunity to sneak into the Big Dance. Without a win on Friday night, Tuesday's victory will be a distant memory, and Indiana's tournament hopes will be back on life support. Will Indiana start in the zone? Deploying a zone defense guided Indiana to victory on Tuesday night in East Lansing. Like in the Michigan game, Michigan State was baffled and couldn't get anything going. Indiana has not started in a zone defense all season, but it wouldn't be earth-rattling if the Hoosiers show zone on UCLA's first possession of the game.

