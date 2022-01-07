Report: Defensive Line coach Kevin Peoples leaves for Missouri
According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football analyst Pete Thamel, Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is leaving Indiana and taking over the same role at Missouri.
A 28-year coaching veteran, Peoples had been with the Indiana program for two years as the defensive line coach.
Peoples spent time at Tulane, Arkansas and Arkansas State prior to coming to Indiana.
2022 would have been Peoples' third year on the Indiana staff, and his departure leaves a large hole that needs to be filled by Head coach Tom Allen and Defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.
Indiana led the Big Ten in sacks during Peoples' first year in 2020, and his 28+ years of coaching experience will be tough to replace.
Outside of Peoples being a solid technique coach, he was a master recruiter. Near the end of the most recent signing day cycle he was able to land two transfer D-lineman from Ole Miss, as well as flip 4-star recruit Venson Sneed from Tennessee and get the commitment of 4-star DT Nick James out of IMG Academy.
