According to multiple reports, the Big Ten is expected to move the men's basketball conference tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.

Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV (Indianapolis) was the first to report the news.

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is scheduled to be played March 10-14.

The talk about the potential move had begun a few weeks ago around the time that the NCAA announced that the entire NCAA Tournament would be hosted in Indianapolis as well.

The NCAA Tournament will take place in Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium.