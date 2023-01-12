The Big Ten's leading man is vaulting himself into a new role. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are expected to name Kevin Warren as their newest and fifth-ever president and CEO. Warren previously spent 14 years in the NFL as the Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Vikings, four years in various roles with the St. Louis Rams, and three seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2020, Warren became the seventh effective commissioner of the Big Ten following the tenure of Jim Delany. It was a historic move, becoming the first African-American commissioner of a major American collegiate sports conference.

Warren's short tenure as commissioner of the conference will be remembered by major decisions that had landscape-altering effects on not only the Big Ten, but the rest of the entire conference. Under his watch, he was tasked with developing a response to a COVID-19 pandemic that had unprecedented consequences and outcomes, expanded the conference from the midwest to a nationwide entity by adding two national brands in USC and UCLA, and broadened media horizons by incorporating a large collection of outlets that carry the flag for coverage of Big Ten athletics. That's not to mention the massive steps he took to establish equality for women's sports and black athletes, create financial liberties and profits unforeseen by nearly all of the universities that call the Big Ten their own and in a sense, "professionalize" the conference holistically. Yet, it's hard to deny the steepness and difficulty in challenges the conference's eighth commissioner will inevitably inherit. Navigating conference expansion will be the tallest and most immediate task, with USC and UCLA joining the conference starting in 2024. It's quite an immediate measuring stick for a new hire. "One of our key focus points this year is to make sure that we flawlessly integrate both UCLA and USC into the Big Ten Conference," Warren said at Big Ten Basketball Media Days back in mid-October of 2022. "Our student-athletes have been our number one priority, and during this integration period, they will continue to be our number one priority. You'll be able to see it in how we schedule, how we handle multi-team events, the experiences they will be able to have by now being able to travel to play different institutions across the country. "We have a lot of work to do. It's one thing to negotiate contracts, to make an announcement, but it's another thing to actually get the work done. That's what we're focused on right now."

Warren leaves the conference after a short stint of just over three years as the head shot-caller.