Transfer portal season is at full throat. The Hoosiers remain very active in the portal this offseason with six roster spots still available to be filled. According to a Thursday afternoon report, Arizona transfer big man Oumar Ballo is reportedly set to visit the Hoosiers beginning April 14-16. Along with Indiana, the experienced center is expected to take visits to Louisville, Kansas State, North Carolina and Florida this offseason. Ballo has at least one year of eligibility remaining.

The 7-footer spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Gonzaga. After redshirting his first year in Spokane, Ballo appeared in 24 games -- all off the bench -- in the 2020-2021 season with the Bulldogs. After spending two years with Gonzaga, the native of Koulikoro, Mali transferred to Arizona to continue his basketball career. Over the course of three seasons with the Wildcats, Ballo appeared in 108 games. In Ballo's final two seasons at Arizona, the big man started all 71 of his appearances. He averaged 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night over the last two seasons with the Wildcats. This past season, Ballo averaged 12.9 points a contest and shot 65.8% from the field. He added 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a nigh as well, but shot 49.5% from the charity stripe a season ago with Arizona. He tallied 20 double-doubles this year for the Wildcats. Ballo has been selected to the All-Pac-12 first team in each of his final two seasons in Tuscon. Two seasons ago, following the 2022-2023 season, Ballo was named the Pac-12's Most Improved Player. He is also a one-time member of the Pac-12 All-Defense team.