Bedford, one of the veteran leaders on the offensive line who has been a key piece since his arrival to Bloomington in 2019, needed help off the field during the first half of Indiana's opener against Illinois. Bedford remained on the sideline with the team, but did not re-enter the game.

Indiana has lost offensive lineman Matthew Bedford to a season-ending torn ACL, per IU head coach Tom Allen. The announcement came during Allen's Monday press conference.

The injury comes as a major blow to Indiana's o-line, a group that collectively struggled to keep the pocket clean and open holes in the running game on Friday. Not only is he a veteran presence in the trenches, but a leader in the locker room as well.

""Matt [Bedford] has been a leader, obviously it's terrible for him," QB Connor Bazelak said Monday. "I shared a moment with him yesterday, he's still going to be a leader for this team. He's not going to quit."

Transfer Parker Hanna played 44 snaps in his absence on Friday night, and looks to be the starting tackle moving forward.

"It's his spot," Allen said of Hanna. "I feel like he did a lot of positive things. He's played a lot of football, though not at this level."

Allen says Bedford is planning to return next season.