The lion’s share of the spotlight goes to the five- and four-stars of a given class, but the three-stars are the bulk of the college football teams across the country. In the Sunshine State, there is intrigue around what five-stars Cormani McClain, Sam M’Pemba, and Hykeem Williams will do, and there should be some interest around the state ranked three-stars as well. Of the 100 Florida players ranked within the state, 75 are four-star talents. Of the 25 three-stars, only five are uncommitted. THE FIVE

Jaden Booker has been a stat monster for Palmetto Ridge. His freshman season against 6A Florida teams was a breakout success rushing for over 1,100 yards with 11 scores in just 10 games. Booker pounded the rock again as a sophomore going over 1,200 yards in 10 games and took his game to another level a year ago with 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns in just nine games. On the recruiting trail, Booker has 12 reported offers with teams like Michigan, Nebraska, and Pitt on the list.

All the intangibles are there for Darion Domineck, just the opportunities have been missing. Fleming Island completed 60 passes covering 1,071 yards last season as a team with Domineck accounting for 11 of those receptions covering 271 yards with two scores. Showing how explosive he can be his yard per reception average was 24.6. A solid senior season should bring around the top teams in need of a big play-making receiver. Domineck has an offer list of 18 that includes West Virginia, UCF, Nebraska, Miami, and Indiana.

Christopher Johnson is a wanted tailback. The offers are at 39 with a who’s who of college football seeking him at one time or another. The Dillard High School standout produced a top-10 on July 1 sharing his top-two leaders with Rivals last week naming Miami and Ole Miss as frontrunners. A commitment date has not been announced but Johnson shared he is looking at a November date after taking his officials to Miami and Ole Miss.

Line Adam Moore up at receiver or tight end, he is making plays. Burning secondaries for Miami’s Booker T. Washington last season, the three-star was a one-man show leading the Tornadoes in receptions (39), yards (819), and TDs (3). Playing in Northwestern’s pass-happy offense for his senior season, there is a lot of hype around what Moore might do on the field in 2022. The reported offers have climbed to 22 for Moore. Summer visits were taken to Louisville and South Florida. The fall officials will be a determining factor on where he plays his college football.