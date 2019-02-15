Recruiting Podcast: TheHoosier.com Staff Talks IU Basketball Recruiting
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss some of Indiana's targets and Jon breaks down what he sees in each player's game.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.