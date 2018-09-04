Recruiting Podcast: Latest On 2019 In-State Guards
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells is joined by GoldAndBlack.com's Brian Neubert to talk the latest in the recruitments of 2019 four-star guards Armaan Franklin and Brandon Newman, who are targets for both Purdue and IU.
To listen to the podcast, check out the audio embedded below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.